Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 index up by 1.22% to 35,403 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.84% to 3,481.45 points.

The EGX35-LV climbed by 0.44% to 3,857.73 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session up by 0.06% at 10,618.95 points and by 0.19% at 14,092.05, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 4.274 billion through the exchange of 2.243 billion shares over 101.540 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap totaled EGP 2.509 trillion.

Egyptian investors equaled 81.89% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders represented 14.45% and 3.66%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 68.39% of total trading, while institutions made up 31.6%.

Foreign and Arab investors were buyers with EGP 267.327 million and EGP 29.245 million, respectively, whereas Egyptian traders were sellers with EGP 296.573 million.