Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s session with collective gains after the EGX30 index climbed by 0.62% to 36,391 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV edged up by 0.93% to 3,620.07 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.72% to 3,973.24 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index also closed the trading session higher by 1.13% at 10,961.23 points and by 1.06% at 14,526.79, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 4.908 billion through the exchange of 1.171 billion shares over 111,654 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.564 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 90.17% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 5.11% and 4.72%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 74.65% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 25.34%.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 322.305 million. Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 236.075 million and EGP 86.229 million, respectively.

