Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Monday, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.08% to 3,1042.36 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, also increased by 0.44% to 3,243.19 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 1.21% at 9,217.02 points and by 0.87% at 12,511.41 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 3.647 billion through the trading of 833.129 million shares in 97,984 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 2.212 trillion.

Individuals took over 70.22% of the total trading, while the institutions accounted for 29.77%.

The Egyptian investors controlled 86.49%, while foreign and Arab traders represented 9.34% and 4.17% of the trading transactions, respectively.

The foreign investors were buyers with EGP 49.419 million. Arab and Egyptian traders were sellers with EGP 25.296 million and EGP 24.122 million, respectively.