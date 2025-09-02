Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Monday, with the EGX30 index standing at 35,158.88 points, up 0.03%.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went slightly up by 0.54% to 3,544.77 points.

Also, the EGX35-LV rose by 0.38% to 3,849.13 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the trading session higher by 0.84% at 10,829.99 points and by 0.76% at 14,371.13, respectively.

The turnover totaled EGP 5.913 billion through the exchange of 1.096 billion shares over 123,632 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.467 trillion.

Egyptian investors represented 68.03% of the trading transactions, while the Arab and foreign traders made up 1.7% and 30.28%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 53.59% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 46.4%.

