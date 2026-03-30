Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange's (EGX) Listing Committee has approved the listing of 40 million subscription rights for TAWASOA for Factoring, as part of a capital increase from EGP 75 million to EGP 115 million, as per a disclosure.

The increase amounts to EGP 40 million, distributed over 40 million shares with a nominal value of EGP 1 per share, without issuance fees.

The capital hike will be financed through a cash subscription by existing shareholders, with trading of the subscription rights allowed separately from the original shares.

The approval is subject to the company meeting all legal listing requirements, including inviting existing shareholders to subscribe to the new shares.

This step had already received clearance from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) on March 10th, 2026.

The process also requires approval from Misr for Central Clearing, Depository, and Registry (MCDR) for listing the subscription rights in the Central Depository System, which was issued on March 16th, 2026.

Eligible shareholders and buyers of the stock will have the right to subscribe to approximately 53.333% of the shares they hold before the increase, until the end of the trading session on March 25th, 2026.

Trading of subscription rights will begin on March 30th, 2026, coinciding with the opening of the subscription period, and will run until April 14th, 2026, three days ahead of the subscription closing date.