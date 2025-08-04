Egypt - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as part of its ongoing efforts to promote industrial development and enhance Egypt’s business environment, has held a meeting with investors from the Gamasa industrial zone.

The Saturday meeting brought together senior divs from the industrial sector alongside representatives of local production institutions. Organised by the Gamasa Investors Association, chaired by Ahmed Ismail Sabra, the gathering forms part of the association’s broader efforts to foster meaningful cooperation with international development partners.

Ahmed Ismail Sabra, Chairperson of the Gamasa Investors Association, described the meeting as a strategic step towards building a genuine development partnership to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the industrial zone. “It seeks to provide the technical and financial support needed to keep pace with regional and international competition,” he noted.

The EBRD delegation presented an overview of the bank’s non-financial services, which include advisory support, management training, governance improvement programmes, financial planning, and institutional capacity building. Sabra highlighted that these tools are key to enhancing operational performance across factories and industrial facilities in Gamasa.

He further explained that the association’s board aims, through partnerships like this, to stimulate growth and investment opportunities in Gamasa—particularly given the rising government focus on the area as one of the most promising industrial zones along Egypt’s northern Delta coast.

Reaffirming the association’s role, Sabra added: “We see ourselves as a vital link between investors and both local and international financial institutions. We believe that building a modern, productive economy requires openness to global expertise and the smart use of financial tools and institutional support — which we are actively working on with our current and future partners.”

The EBRD remains one of the leading financial institutions supporting the SME sector across Southern and Eastern Mediterranean countries. Its interventions are designed to advance financial and economic inclusion while helping to create more resilient and competitive business environments.

