Arab Finance: Eastern Company’s board has approved new prices for its cigarette products, effective as of Friday, July 18, according to a statement.

Under the updated price list, all 20-cigarette Cleopatra packs, including Cleopatra King Size, Cleopatra Box, Cleopatra Soft Queen, Cleopatra Black Label, Cleopatra Super, and Matossian Super, will now be sold for EGP 44.

The price of both Boston and Belmont 20-cigarette packs has also been set at EGP 44.

Meanwhile, Mondial red, blue, and silver packs, as well as Mondial Switch mint and blueberry packs, are all priced at EGP 44.

This decision comes as per the provisions of the amended value-added tax (VAT) law no.177 of 2023 and the comprehensive medical insurance system law no.2 of 2018.