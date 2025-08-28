Arab Finance: The East Nile Monorail is scheduled to open in November 2025, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Ministry of Transport Kamel El-Wazir, as per a statement.

The meeting addressed the construction, modernization, operation, and management of ports across the country.

Projects reviewed included the master plans for Jarjoub Seaport and its special economic zone, Abu Qir Seaport, the liquid bulk terminal for petroleum products at East Port Said Port, Galala Marina, and the redevelopment of the superstructure at Berenice Seaport.

The President stressed the importance of integrating these efforts with the wider infrastructure network to maximize economic returns and create new job opportunities.

The meeting also reviewed the high-speed electric train line connecting Sokhna, Alexandria, El Alamein, and Matrouh, set to begin operations in June 2026, as well as the line between Salam City, 10th of Ramadan City, and the New Administrative Capital, due for completion in March 2026.

El-Sisi emphasized strict adherence to timetables, given the role of these projects in urban, industrial, and tourism development.