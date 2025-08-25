Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of Dice Sport and Casual Wear dropped by 60.23% to EGP 192.072 million in the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 482.990 million in H1 2024, the financial results showed.

Net sales increased to EGP 3.184 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 2.384 billion a year earlier, while earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.11 from EGP 0.27.

Regarding the standalone business, net profits after income tax plummeted to EGP 149.060 million in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 465.827 million in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated EPS retreated to EGP 0.08 from EGP 0.26, while revenues increased to EGP 3.192 billion from EGP 2.371 billion.

