Arab Finance: Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) reported a 21.05% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest to EGP 33.345 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 27.547 billion, according to disclosure.

Net interest income grew to EGP 51.335 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 41.537 billion in H1 2024.

The bank earned EGP 33.409 billion in standalone net profits after tax from January through June, compared to EGP 27.683 billion in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, standalone net interest income jumped to EGP 51.151 billion from EGP 41.44 billion.

CIB, the leading private sector bank in Egypt, provides banking services across the country. The bank's segments include corporate banking, investment banking, retail banking, treasury and capital market services, and others.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).