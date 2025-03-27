Arab Finance: Chinese office stationery manufacturer Deli Group plans to establish a $200 million industrial complex in the 10th of Ramadan City, as per an official statement.

Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir and a delegation from the company discussed the project, which is expected to secure 2,200 new job opportunities.

The facility will be established on 160,000 square meters and will manufacture over 12,000 products, including office and school supplies, sports equipment, hand and power tools, and office furniture.

Al-Wazir affirmed that the ministry is keen to provide all forms of support to Deli Group to establish its project and begin production to meet the needs of the Egyptian market and export abroad.

He added that the government by facilitate the procedures for allocating land and obtaining the industrial licenses necessary to begin production.

