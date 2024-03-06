DUBAI - Egypt's central bank said on Wednesday that it had hiked interest rates by 600 basis points at an unscheduled meeting and that it would allow the exchange rate to be set by market forces as it shifted to an inflation targeting regime.

The central bank raised the overnight lending rate to 28.25% and its overnight deposit rate to 27.25%.

It said it had decided to accelerate the monetary tightening process in order to fast-track the disinflation path and ensure a decline in underlying inflation.

"To ensure a smooth transition, the CBE will continue to target inflation as its nominal anchor, allowing the exchange rate to be determined by market forces," the central bank said in a statement.

"The unification of the exchange rate is crucial, as it facilitates the elimination of foreign exchange backlogs," it said.

