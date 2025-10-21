Arab Finance: Capgemini has completed the acquisition of WNS, a digital-led business transformation and services company and leader in the digital business process (BPS) services market, according to an emailed press release.

As the transaction concluded, Capgemini creates a global leader in intelligent operations to capture clients’ investment in Agentic AI to transform their end-to-end business processes.

“By combining Capgemini’s global reach, strategy and transformation capabilities, technology and AI leadership with WNS’s industry expertise and platforms, we’re uniquely positioned to help our clients reinvent their business processes end-to-end and lead in their market,” Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, commented.

“We can now move forward in building together a global leader in Intelligent Operations. I am delighted to welcome WNS’ employees to the Group,” Ezzat said.

“The next wave of transformation will be driven by intelligent, domain and industry-centric operations, delivering efficiency and agility through hyper-automation for superior business outcomes,” Keshav R. Murugesh, CEO of WNS, added.

“Our shared values and culture will make for a seamless integration, enabling us to unlock exciting opportunities and long-term value for our clients, employees, partners, and communities,” Murugesh noted.

On July 7th, Capgemini and WNS entered into a definitive transaction agreement, pursuant to which Capgemini acquired WNS to create a global leader in agentic AI-powered intelligent operations for a cash consideration of $76.50 per WNS share.

The total cash consideration amounts to $3.3 billion, excluding WNS’ net financial debt.

On September 18th, Capgemini successfully priced a total of €4.0 billion in bonds to finance this transaction, refinance its financial debt, and for general corporate purposes of the group.

As a result of this bond issuance, the bridge loan signed in the context of the acquisition was canceled. WNS will be consolidated into Capgemini’s financial statements as of October 17th, 2025.

