Arab Finance: Cairo Poultry Company has announced a cash dividend of EGP 0.33 per share for 2025, according to a bourse statement.

The dividends will be disbursed on April 29th, 2026, through Misr for Central Clearing, Depository, and Registry (MCDR).

Cairo Poultry is a leading integrated poultry company in the region. Its supply chain and operations cover all steps of the production cycle, such as grandparents, parents, hatcheries, broilers, and processing.

The EGX-listed firm is Egypt’s key player in the market for retail and value-added food sales, offering chilled, frozen, and value-added products to individual and institutional clients alike.