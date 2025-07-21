Arab Finance: Bonyan for Development and Trade has completed the implementation of its public and private share offering during today’s trading session, Sunday, July 20th, 2025, as per a disclosure.

The offering included around 362.903 million shares, representing 21.94% of the company’s issued share capital, at a price of EGP 4.96 per share.

The total value of the initial public offering (IPO), including both public and private offerings, reached EGP 1.8 billion.

The offering was divided into two tranches. The first tranche, representing the public offering, comprised nearly 18.145 million shares, or 5% of the total offering representing 1.10% of Bonyan’s total issued shares, at a value of EGP 89.999 million.

The second tranche, marking the private offering, included about 344.758 million shares, or 95% of the total offering, which made up 20.84% of the company’s total issued shares, valued at EGP 1,710 billion.