The Ministry of Trade and Industry has decided to halt exporting sugar for a three-month period, as per a statement on March 18th.

However, this decision excludes sugar surplus in excess of the local market's needs. These quantities are determined by the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade and are subject to the trade ministry’s approval for export.

On March 6th, the Egyptian cabinet approved the import of a million tons of sugar for this year.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).