Arab Finance: The number of Chinese companies operating in Egypt has reached approximately 2,800, with total investment costs exceeding $8 billion, Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), stated.

Heiba’s remarks came during his meeting with Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, along with a number of officials from Chinese companies seeking to invest in the Egyptian market.

The government is devoting special attention to Chinese investments, as they aim to transfer Chinese technology to Egypt and provide labor-intensive employment, Heiba noted.

He revealed that the GAFI plans to establish a complete Chinese textile city in Minya Governorate, adding that three Chinese companies were granted golden licenses to operate in Egypt.

The two sides discussed the investment cooperation agenda for the second half (H2) of 2025, which includes the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade's participation in the World Economic Forum, which will be held in Tianjin from June 24th to 26th.

Furthermore, the Egyptian-Chinese Investment Forum will be held in Cairo next July, with the participation of Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce and International Trade Wang Shouwen.

On his part, Feng Xingya, Chairman of Guangzhou Automobile Group (CAG), unveiled the company's plans to invest $300 million for establishing an automotive factory in Egypt to meet local market needs and export.

Xu Ziyang, CEO of ZTE, rolled out plans to expand the company’s business in the Egyptian market and localize Chinese technology in the country. This comes amid high demand from Egyptian telecom firms for developing the telecommunications infrastructure.

