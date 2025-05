Arab Finance: Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) recorded a block-trading deal valued at EGP 1.162 billion, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on May 22nd.

The transaction was executed on 51.986 million shares.

In the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, Alexandria Container posted 31% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 5.355 billion, versus EGP 4.084 billion.