Egypt aims to reduce inflation to less than 10% by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.
Egypt aims to reduce inflation to less than 10% by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.
