Egypt is working to raise its non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia by approximately 20% in 2025 to about $8.137 billion, versus its current target of $6.781 billion for end-2024, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) Yahya-Al Wathiq Billah told Asharq Business.

Al Wathiq Billah’s remarks follow the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Cairo to discuss furthering bilateral cooperation and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s participation in Riyadh’s "Future Investment Initiative" conference.

Bin Salman’s visit to Egypt in mid-October has boosted trade between the two countries by 20%, Al Wathiq Billah stated.

