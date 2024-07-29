Egypt’s Minister of Finance, Ahmed Kouchouk, emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing Egypt’s business environment to attract investors across various economic sectors. He noted that in the coming period, the government will engage more openly with the business community to provide greater economic opportunities for the private sector. The government aims to stimulate production and exports to make optimal use of the economic opportunities available in Egypt, particularly with the introduction of the “golden license” to simplify investment procedures.

During his meeting with Chee Hong Tat, Singapore’s Second Minister for Finance, on the sidelines of the G20 meetings in Brazil, Kouchouk highlighted that Singapore is the fourth-largest investor in Egypt. He expressed eagerness to attract more companies to boost economic activity. Kouchouk explained that deepening cooperation between the private sectors of Egypt and Singapore enhances the economic capacities of both countries. He identified maritime ports and renewable energy as promising areas for economic collaboration with Singapore.

Kouchouk also expressed his desire for a high-level dialogue between the finance ministries of both countries on issues of mutual interest. This dialogue would facilitate the exchange of expertise with Singapore in human investment, capacity building, and skills development in areas such as digital transformation, financial technology, improving tax administration, financial analysis, and macroeconomic policies.

