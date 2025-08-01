Arab Finance: Act Financial witnessed 834.663% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 1.022 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The registered net profits were compared with EGP 109.442 million in H1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.918 in H1 2025 from EGP 0.143 in the same half last year.

Likewise, total revenues climbed to EGP 1.219 billion in the six-month period from EGP 261.224 million.