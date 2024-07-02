The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday's trading session with mixed performance, with market capitalization concluding the session at EGP 1.896 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index added 0.06%, to close at 2,7985.89 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) shed 0.37%, reaching 6,224.07 points, while the EGX100 index lost 0.19%, ending the session at 9,053.78 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, gained 0.44%, closing the session at 2,774.97 points.

Today’s trading saw 936.478 million shares exchanged over 116,642 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 4.273 billion.

As regards investor’s trading activity, retail investors seized 70.37% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 29.62% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 87.28% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.23% and 7.49%, respectively.

During the session, Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 333.602 million and EGP 3.613 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 337.215 million.

