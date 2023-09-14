The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has ended Wednesday’s trading session in the green zone, and market capitalization closed at nearly EGP 1.304 billion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 1.14%, finishing the session at 19,361.7 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.90%, notching 3,812.54 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 EWI went up 0.91% to close the session at 5,608.69 points.

Trading volume amounted to 485.996 million shares traded through 58,404 transactions at a turnover of EGP 1.505 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 71.32% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 28.67% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 85.8% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors represented 6.96% and 7.25%, respectively.

Trading on securities saw Egyptian and Arab investors as net purchasers with EGP 15.71 million and EGP 22.35 million, respectively, while non-Arab foreigners were net sellers with EGP 38.059 million.

