The Egyptian Gas Association (EGA) and France Gaz have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the fields of gas and energy transition, according to an emailed press release.

The signing came on the sidelines of France Gaz's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of its founding.

This MoU lays out the framework for cooperation in fields of mutual interest, focusing on the development and deployment of technologies for energy transition, the evolution and expansion of the green gas market, and the collaborative vision and strategies to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

“By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to accelerate our progress towards a greener future, fostering innovations that will benefit both our nations and the global community,” Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla commented.

“This agreement will pave the way for specific cooperation projects that address critical aspects of the energy transition and promote the development of green gas technologies,” Chairman of the Egyptian Gas Association Khaled Abubakr noted.

