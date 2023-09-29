Tunisia - Head of Operations of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Tunis, Nodira Mansurova, expressed the bank's commitment to bringing further technical and financial support to Tunisia so that it will be able to introduce its reforms.

During a meeting, held, Thursday at the Kasbah with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, Mansurova underlined the cooperation developed with Tunisia, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, development and competitiveness of the Tunisian economy.

Hachani welcomed the EBRD's willingness to support Tunisia in the economic, financial and technical fields, particularly regarding the green economy, energy, environment as well as the economic and social integration of women, young people and deprived categories.

According to a report on regional economic prospects, recently published by the EBRD, Tunisia's economic growth could reach 2.5% in 2024 thanks to its tourism sector, phosphate sales and an agreement with the IMF.

However, the EBRD estimated that the national growth rate would be limited to 1.9% in 2023, down from the modest post-pandemic recovery of 2.4% in 2022, due to unfavorable external conditions including high inflation and social unrest weighing on the economic outlook.

