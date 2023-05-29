Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Hassan Abdalla has called on the African Development Bank (AfDB) to launch debt refinancing platforms for African countries to help them face current global risks, Al-Ahram Gate reported on May 27th.

He stressed the importance of benefiting from the strong credit rating of the AfDB in obtaining low-interest funding to refinance the African governments and institutions, with the aim of achieving financial security.

Abdalla’s remarks came during the AfDB’s Annual Meetings of the Board of Governors in Sharm El Sheikh which were concluded on May 26th.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).