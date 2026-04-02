Canada-based Mediterra Energy Corporation plans to expand production in Sinai and Kom Ombo concession areas, the company's CEO Memet Kont stated.

The group affirmed its commitment to enhancing its investments in Egypt by intensifying drilling and development activities, deploying the latest technologies to increase production rates and maximize the utilization of petroleum resources.

Mediterra also outlined its approach to adopting cutting-edge technologies, such as coiled tubing drilling (CTD) solutions, to boost operational efficiency and reduce costs.

The CEO’s remarks came during a meeting with Ihab Ragaai, the First Undersecretary for Production Affairs at Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, on the sidelines of EGYPES 2026.

Ragaai praised the company’s technical expertise in horizontal drilling, emphasizing that these capabilities support the petroleum sector to boost recovery rates and improve well productivity.

Leveraging advanced technology aligns with the ministry’s plans to maximize production from existing fields and achieve discoveries, he added.

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