Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat signed CA$10 million agreement with Canadian Ambassador to Cairo Louis Dumas to enhance food security efforts and combat climate change, the Egyptian ministry stated on July 17th.

This will be achieved through a climate-smart agriculture and agricultural biodiversity project to support the adaptability in the most affected rural areas by climate changes in the Nile Delta and Upper Egypt.

The program will be implemented over a four-year period of 2023-2027 in the governorates of Aswan, Beheira, and Kafr El-Sheikh.

Al-Mashat indicated that Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will cooperate with Egypt's ministries of environment, agriculture, and local development, and the National Council for Women to implement the project.

Through technology and innovation, the climate-smart agricultural program aims to aid 4,536 Egyptian farmers in adapting to climate change and boosting their productivity.

Supporting biodiversity in at least 144 rural areas is another purpose of the program.

In March, the World Bank approved $7 billion in financing for Egypt’s Country Partnership Framework 2023-2027 to undertake the initiative for climate-smart agriculture.

