The Egyptian cabinet has approved a proposed vision by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade to regulate the automotive market by 2025, as per a statement.

The plan aims to stimulate investment in the local automotive sector while ensuring fair competition and price stability.

The approved framework emphasizes the importance of introducing vehicles that meet established standards and are supported by certified service centers offering spare parts.

It also underscores the need to protect intellectual property rights and eliminate market distortions.

