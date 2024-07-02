bp and East Mediterranean Energy Exchange (EMEX) have secured contracts to deliver 10 shipments of liquefied gas (LNG) to Egypt following a recent global tender, according to two government officials who told Asharq Business.

Each company will supply 5 shipments to Egypt, the two sources added.

Also, Egypt received on July 1st the first shipment of LNG in preparation for pumping it into the national gas network, to meet local needs amid the rising consumption to record levels, another official told Asharq Business.

In June, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) launched a tender to purchase 17 LNG cargoes for delivery this summer, with deferred payment terms of up to six months.

This tender was closed on June 26th, with seven cargoes set for delivery in July, six in August, and four in September on an ex-ship (DES) basis.

