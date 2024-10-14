Egypt - Bel Group, a global leader in dairy products, is planning to invest EGP 150 million in the Egyptian market over the coming two years, Regional Manager of Bel Egypt and North-East Africa Hany Arram told Asharq Business.

The new investments will be directed toward adding new production lines as of the coming year, Arram said.

Moreover, the company targets to boost the annual production capacity of 40,000 tons at its factory in the 10th of Ramadan City by 15% in 2025, with scaling up exports by 10%.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).