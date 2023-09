Banque Misr has raised its issued and paid-up capital to EGP 50 billion from EGP 15 billion, Asharq Business reported on September 17th, citing an official decree.

It is worth mentioning that Banque Misr recorded EGP 25 billion in net profits after tax in 2022.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).