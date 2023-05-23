Al Tawfeek Leasing Company (A.T. Lease) reported a 38.25% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 23rd.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company amounted to EGP 36.184 million in Q1 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 26.172 million in Q1 2022.

Moreover, the company recorded operating revenues of EGP 232.071 million in the January-March period of 2023, up from EGP 165.680 million in the same period of 2022.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profit after tax stood at EGP 36.028 million in Q1 2023, rising from EGP 26.183 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Established in 2005, the company provides a variety of international innovative leasing solutions using the provisions of Islamic Shariaa and according to the best international standards. The Company offers its products under the categories of financial lease/capital, true lease, structured lease, and vendor lease.

