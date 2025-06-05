Tunis - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, opened the Tunisian-Danish Business Forum at the headquarters of the Danish Chamber of Commerce in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He was joined by a delegation of Tunisian businesspeople from the Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (CONECT), as well as a delegation of their Danish counterparts.

During his visit to the Kingdom of Denmark, Nafti emphasised that this business forum reflects the eagerness of economic actors in Tunisia and Denmark to explore new partnership opportunities in vital areas such as clean energy and technology.

It also demonstrates their desire to capitalise on the significant potential available in both countries, thereby strengthening economic cooperation and doubling trade exchanges over the next three years, according to a press release issued by the ministry this evening.

The foreign minister highlighted three sectors on which to focus to form a solid basis for the Tunisian-Danish partnership: pharmaceuticals, agricultural production technologies, and digital services.

"Tunisia is the natural gateway that Denmark can use to access African markets, thereby strengthening its position as a regional centre for trade and investment," he stressed.

Nafti called on businesspeople from both countries to use this important forum to establish solid economic partnerships and noted the Tunisian government's commitment to facilitating trade and creating a favourable investment climate through the establishment of legislative frameworks that stimulate economic activity in various sectors.

According to the press release, the forum included the organisation of B2B meetings between Tunisian and Danish economic actors, with the aim of exploring ways to strengthen cooperation and partnerships in various economic sectors.

These will be discussed further at the next meeting of the "Nordic-Tunisian Sustainable Business Forum," which is to be held in Tunis in October.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs concluded his visit to Denmark — the second stop on his tour of several Scandinavian countries — by meeting members of the Tunisian community living in Denmark.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).