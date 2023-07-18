Tunisia - Arriving in the United Arab Emirates as part of his tour of Gulf countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, was received on Monday in Abu Dhabi by Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), Abdul Rahman al-Hamidi.

"We are satisfied with the level of cooperation between our institution and Tunisia", said the head of the Arab Fund, reaffirming his willingness to promote it further by granting the necessary financing for development projects.

The Arab official also promised to boost support for Tunisia's case and positions with international financial institutions.

Quoted in a press release issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs, Minister Nabil Ammar took the opportunity to reaffirm Tunisia's determination to forge ahead on the path towards strengthening its privileged cooperative relations with the Arab Monetary Fund, welcoming its support and backing for the national economy, which is facing numerous challenges and issues arising from an unfavourable international context.

He reviewed the reforms undertaken by the President of the Republic to promote the economic situation, building on the country's own capacities and resources, while cooperating with Arab institutions and donors, including the Arab Monetary Fund.

On Sunday, Nabil Ammar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, started a tour of the Gulf countries, tasked by the President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed.

After Kuwait, the first stop on his tour, the Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, before rounding off his trip with a visit to Saudi Arabia.

