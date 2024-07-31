Arab Finance: Arab Cotton Ginning Company (ACGC) reported a 209% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, as per the financial indicators.

The company earned EGP 380.137 million in net profits during the nine-month period, compared to EGP 123.041 million over the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, revenues grew to EGP 2.615 billion from EGP 1.686 billion.

ACGC is an Egypt-based company active in the textiles and clothing industry sector. The company is engaged in cotton ginning, as well as trading of its products domestically and internationally.

