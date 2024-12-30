Arab Finance: The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) has signed a cooperation protocol with the National Egyptian Railway Industries Company (NERIC) to produce advanced railway and metro train products under the "Made in Egypt" slogan, as per a statement.

This partnership aims to meet local market demands and expand into African and Arab markets, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

Chairman of AOI Mokhtar Abdel Latif highlighted the importance of this collaboration for supporting Egypt's railway and metro systems.

He added that the goal of forming a joint alliance with NERIC to meet the Egyptian Ministry of Transport's needs for advanced mobile units and their components.

These units will be produced in accordance with international standards, both for domestic projects and for export to other countries.