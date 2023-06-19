Allianz Egypt has renewed its bancassurance agreement with Crédit Agricole Egypt for new four years, according to an emailed press release on June 18th.

The renewed cooperation aims to offer Allianz Egypt’s integrated insurance services and solutions via Credit Agricole Egypt’s numerous distribution channels that target various market segments.

This move will help boost Allianz Egypt's customer base while providing the best insurance services to the bank's clients.

"Through this partnership, we aim to offer and manage all financial and insurance services relating to life, property, and casualty insurance under one roof, integrating citizens of different segments and age groups to achieve financial inclusion, in addition to increasing the company's market share and produce a stable financial performance for the non-banking financial industry," Chairman and CEO of Allianz Egypt Ayman Hegazy said.

“Through collaborating closely with Allianz Group in Egypt, we have seized the opportunity to augment the value we bring to our customers, establish a shared digital development roadmap, and expand the scope of activities with a particular focus on non-life insurance and the non-individual customer segment,” Chairman and Managing Director of Credit Agricole Egypt Jean-Pierre Trinelle commented.

