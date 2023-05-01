ADQ Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises, is considering pumping new investments into Egypt, showing interest in the state’s IPO program, CEO and Managing Director Mohamed Alsuwaidi said on April 30th.

The state assets offered for sale represent a golden opportunity for investment, Alsuwaidi asserted.

The company's investments in Egypt amounted to about $4.3 billion since 2014, which reflects the firm’s huge interest in the Egyptian market, he added.

Alsuwaidi’s remarks came during a meeting headed by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, in presence of Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid and CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) Ayman Soliman, in which they discussed a number of investment opportunities in Egypt.

