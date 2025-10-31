Arab Finance: ExxonMobil Egypt has signed a new five-year strategic cooperation agreement with Abou Ghaly Motors, according to an emailed press release.

Under the agreement, Abou Ghaly Motors aims to enhance customers’ experience and ensure the highest levels of performance and reliability in after-sales services by providing Mobil Lubricants at its authorized service centers.

Accordingly, Mobil 1 lubricants will be supplied across all Abou Ghaly Motors service centers, which include eight main centers and 23 authorized centers.

Abou Ghaly Motors is Egypt’s top automotive dealer of prestigious global brands, including Mercedes, Alfa Romeo, Geely, Subaru, Jeep, and LEVC. It holds approximately 4% of new car sales in the local market.

It also offers various mobility solutions with a fleet of over 1,500 London Taxis and Sixt car rentals available nationwide and at major airports across Egypt.

Commenting on this partnership, Gilan Fahmy, ‏Installed Sales Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt, stated: “This collaboration guarantees the use of the latest lubrication technologies to maintain Abou Ghaly Motors’ leading position in the automotive world and allows us to reach a wider segment of customers.”

“At ExxonMobil Egypt, we always strive to ensure the best performance of Mobil lubricants for all segments, enhancing customers’ experience across various segments, and supporting the growth of the Egyptian industry,” Fahmy added.

For his part, Tamer Kotb, Vice President of the Automotive Sector at Abou Ghaly Motors, commented: “Our collaboration with ExxonMobil Egypt reinforces our shared commitment to the concept of quality and trust and strengthens our integrated system for after-sales services — from car sales to maintenance — within a unified experience that prioritizes the customer.”

