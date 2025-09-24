Arab Finance: Adient International, a global manufacturer of automotive seats and components, and Deniz Holding, a Turkish company operating in the automotive feeding industry, plan to implement a joint project in the Ismailia Free Zone, according to a statement.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib received a delegation of officials from the two companies and reviewed the planned venture as part of the government’s efforts to promote foreign direct investment and support the localization of the automotive components industry in Egypt.

The first phase of the Deniz-Adient project aims to establish a 3,000-square-meter facility in the Ismailia Free Zone, providing approximately 800 job opportunities. It targets the production of automotive components, including seats and seat mechanisms.

With investments totaling $10 million, the second phase will be followed by the construction of a new 15,000-square-meter factory, offering 3,000 additional jobs.

Meanwhile, the joint venture (JV) is expected to contribute to achieving exports exceeding $100 million.

El-Khatib emphasized that the Egyptian market is advantaged due to its high competitiveness, the availability of skilled labor, and competitive wages. This makes Egypt an attractive destination for industrial investments, particularly in the automotive sector.

He added that the state is keen to facilitate procedures for investors through the unified electronic platform for investment services, ensuring speedy completion and transparency.

Egypt is a regional hub for exports to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, benefiting from a network of regional and international trade agreements, the minister asserted.

