Arab Finance: Autotech, Africa’s largest international exhibition for automotive aftermarket services and feeder industries, concluded its 2025 edition, as per an emailed press release.

The event was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) from October 24th to 26th at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo,

This year’s edition featured 520 companies from 40 countries, marking an increase of 170 exhibitors compared to last year. Among them were 96 Egyptian companies, up from 69 in 2024, in addition to attracting 14,500 visitors.

These visitors included thousands of specialists, decision-makers, and representatives from leading global and regional automotive companies.

Commenting on the success of this year’s edition, Amr Mashaal, Autotech Exhibition Manager, said: “This year, we succeeded in enhancing international participation and enabling Egyptian companies to explore new export opportunities, in line with the state’s vision to deepen local manufacturing and localize the automotive industry. The notable increase in Egyptian participants is a strong indicator of the country’s accelerating progress toward localization.”

Mashaal added: “For the 2026 edition, we are planning to launch a dedicated pavilion for Egyptian companies to showcase their manufacturing capabilities. While localization is naturally a gradual process, Autotech has played a pivotal role in accelerating this journey by providing a platform that connects government facilitations with local manufacturers.”

The Autotech Conference attracted strong interest from visitors and industry experts. The exhibition featured over 70 sessions and 40 speakers, including leading industry executives and specialists.

Moreover, the Autotech Academy offered a series of certified workshops by Toyota and General Motors, helping to advance the skills of professionals working in this vital industry.