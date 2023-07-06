Fayez Al-Daba’ani, head of the Egyptian Tax Authority, said that the application of the fourth phase of the e-invoice system will begin on 15 July, in accordance with the mandatory decision No. 396 of 2023.

Al-Daba’ani called on taxpayers to adhere to the Minister of Finance’s decision No. 188 of 2023.

He stressed the interest’s keenness to provide the necessary technical support to the financiers to join the e-invoice system, by holding workshops to provide technical support to the taxpayers who are bound by the electronic receipt system, in order to introduce the system, explain how to integrate with it and answer all their inquiries about the system.

Al-Daba’ani said that the Authority organized these workshops with the aim of assisting in the correct application of the system, providing information on the controls and provisions for issuing e-invoice as required by law, and providing the necessary technical support to taxpayers to issue e-invoice on the actual operating environment, starting from the date of commitment to the system.

He pointed out that the financiers who are obligated to join the e-invoice system can view the videos that the authority provided on the authority’s website, through the link of your guide to dealing with the e-invoice.

Al-Daba’ani added that the Authority has provided, through the same link, specialized guides that explain all aspects of the system, pointing out that financiers can follow the dates of technical workshops organized by the Authority to respond to technical inquiries, which are announced on the same link, and it is also possible to communicate with the Integrated Communications Center of the Authority to respond to all inquiries, as well as send inquiries via the Authority’s e-mail.

