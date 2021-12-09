Sharjah has announced a four-day workweek from 2022. Accordingly, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will form the new weekend.

Sharjah Government employees will work from 7.30am to 3.30pm on weekdays. The new workweek and timings are effective from January 1, 2022.

The UAE Government had earlier announced that it would transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek, with Saturday, Sunday and Friday half-day forming the new weekend.

In Sharjah, Friday will be a full-day holiday, in addition to Saturday and Sunday.

The decision was made as per directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Emirate’s Executive Council announced the decision following an “extensive study”.

