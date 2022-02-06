PHOTO
DUBAI: The long-awaited Museum of the Future in Dubai finally has an opening date, with the new structure slated to open its doors to the public on Feb. 22.
It will offer exhibitions, themed attractions and immersive theater.
Each floor will be like an immersive film set from the future, while the building itself is both futuristic and symbolic. It is circular, representing humanity, and is covered in Arabic calligraphy.
The facade is filled with quotes and poetry from the UAE vice president, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and designed in the calligraphy of Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej.
The museum aims to provide a space of progress and highlight that the future is fundamentally hopeful.
All the exhibitions will showcase current problems as material for a better world.
