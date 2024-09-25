DUBAI -- The Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced that the UAE has achieved outstanding results in a number of indicators related to government and digital services as per the United Nations E-Government Survey 2024, which focuses on the role of governments in accelerating digital transformation and artificial intelligence for sustainable development, and providing services that enhance the quality of life of community members.

The report announced by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) indicated that the UAE ranks first globally in the Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII), with a full score of 100%. The report also indicates that the UAE advanced 34 points in the Human Capital Index (HCI), moving from 44th to 10th place, and getting placed first in Asia and the Arab world in this index. This result reflects the considerable efforts made towards national competencies in the UAE, and provide them with the necessary skills to navigate the era of accelerated digital transformation and technological shifts.

The report pointed out that the UAE belongs to the top-rated countries in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI), which constitutes the general framework for a set of criteria. The UAE achieved a score of 95%, and advanced two places from what it had achieved in the previous assessment in 2022; thus, maintaining its position on the list of most developed countries in the world.

Among the results of the report are also the UAE's full score in the e-government literacy (EGL) index, and the world’s first full score in the content provisioning and institutional framework standards, which are two sub-indices of the Online Service Index (OSI).

Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of TDRA, praised the results achieved by the UAE in the UN E-Government Survey 2024, which reflects the efforts of various federal and local government entities, saying, “With these results, the UAE has established a new milestone in its journey towards a brighter future, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with the government. Today, we reap the rewards of a track record of efforts and achievements by the minds of the people of this generous country, in order to solidify the foundations of a digital knowledge society and economy, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, particularly AI and other transformative technologies”.

He affirmed, "The UAE's progress in digital government is an outstanding model in integrating human creativity with technology to facilitate people's lives. The UAE government has been proactive in investing in the telecommunications sector as part of a forward-looking vision in line with the directives of the wise leadership. For over more than two decades, major investments have been made in telecommunications infrastructure. This, accompanied by the upskilling of government cadres has reflected on our country’s progress in this vital sector, which represents the basis of sustainability and creating the future."

For his part, Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of TDRA, stressed that the UAE's keenness to develop the ICT sector stems from the vision of the wise leadership that this sector is the backbone of development and driver for all other sectors.

He said, "When it comes to global competitiveness and sustainable development strategies, the Telecommunication infrastructure Index stands out as one of the most important pillars as it reflects the level of progress of countries in employing future technologies to create the desired future. We are proud that the results of this index placed the UAE at the forefront of the global scene, and we are reaping the fruits of a long journey of pioneership, effective strategies, insightful vision and joint efforts. Today, the UAE has become an inspiring story in the systematic digital transformation, which supports the digital economy and smart cities based on the principles of inclusive government, customer centricity, business continuity and proactivity. If these results have put us on the top globally, we see this as an important incentive for us to continue to implement the strategic motto of Vision 2031, which is to move from one milestone to another."

He added "Of course, I cannot fail to point out that this index is not the only one in which we have achieved full leadership, as we are today in the first place in Asia and the Arab region in the Human Capital Index, and we have achieved a full score in the e-government literacy sub-index, first in content provisioning and first in institutional framework in the OSI. I would like to point out that these achievements would not have been possible without the spirit of partnership that we shared with federal and local government entities, and especially with telecom service providers in the country (e& and du). I extend my thanks and appreciation to them all.”

On her part, Hanan Mansoor Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), said, “The results of the UN E-Government Survey 2024, are considered as a reflection of the effectiveness of digital government enablers, and the efficient telecommunications infrastructure that supports Intergovernmental Integration projects and initiatives. It is also a reflection on the integration of data and statistics, which enhance the implementation of future technologies to ensure government readiness for a sustainable future.”

The UN report highlights TDRA's efforts to enhance capabilities in digital transformation, and the focus on developing governance and public services by adopting several initiatives. One such initiative being the unified automated chat platform for government services, "U-Ask", which relies on generative artificial intelligence to ensure smooth access to e-government services. Efforts also include the Federal Network (FedNet) initiative, which contributes to enhancing the digital efficiency through AI solutions, and the digital national identity initiative "UAE PASS", which is the first digital national identity for all citizens, residents and visitors, allowing users to access services of local and federal government entities, and other service providers. The UAE also applies best standards and global practices to ensure consistency and accessibility across federal government websites.

The UN-DESA launched its report entitled "e-Government Survey” for the first time in 2003, to be released every two years to monitor the extent of development in digital governments and determine the progress levels in their various tracks.

The survey primarily aims to help decision-makers and those responsible for digital transformation to proceed with their plans based on reliable analytics and benchmarks which include government portals, services, content, e-participation, data, etc. regionally and locally. The UN-DESA has been developing its standards in this regard in line with emerging developments and technologies, in order to achieve compatibility between such standards and the SDGs as they stand today.