AMMAN — The tourism sector has begun to regain its vitality, as it is currently experiencing high growth rates and surpassing records achieved in 2019 in terms of visitor numbers and tourism revenue, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Al Queisi said on Monday.

During a session held on the sidelines of the 4th International Conference for French-Speaking Business Owners, held in the Dead Sea region, Queisi said that the tourism sector is considered one of the drivers of economic growth in the Kingdom, constituting approximately 13 per cent of GDP.

Organised by the Jordanian Businessmen Association in cooperation with the French-Speaking Businessmen Group, the conference featured the participation of 200 individuals, including businesspeople, investors and economic experts, as well as local, Arab and international companies and institutions.

During the first third of the current year, the Kingdom welcomed 1.957 million visitors, marking an increase of 87.2 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Queisi pointed out that the sector directly employs 55,000 workers, 85 per cent of whom are Jordanian. He also highlighted the investment opportunities available in the tourism sector, particularly in the push to increase the number of hotel rooms. “Petra alone requires a thousand new hotel rooms,” he said.

