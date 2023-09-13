AMMAN — Tourism revenue amounted to $5.150 billion during the first eight months of 2023, marking a 41.3 per cent increase compared with the same period of last year, according to data published by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Tuesday.

The CBJ data attributed the revenue spike to increased tourist traffic in the Kingdom from January to August 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During this period, Jordan welcomed around 4.504 million guests, marking an increase of 41.9 per cent compared with this time last year.

The data also showed an increase in the number of overnight tourists to 3.757 million guests in the first eight months of the year, a 38.5 per cent increase compared to the year before.

There were 747,000 single-day tourists in the same period, up by 61.3 per cent from 2022.

Jordanians’ expenditure on outbound tourism rose by 34.1 per cent during January-August 2023 in comparison to the same period in 2022, reaching $1.347 billion, the data showed.

The figures also revealed that tourism revenue in August alone reached around $911.4 million, representing a 10.8 per cent increase compared with August of 2022.

According to the CBJ data, Jordanians’ expenditure on outbound tourism reached $201 million this August, up 16.1 per cent from August 2022.

