AMMAN: The number of registered companies in Jordan increased by 9 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with total registered capital exceeding JD49 million, a report by the Companies Control Department (CCD) showed on Wednesday.

Limited liability companies accounted for the majority of new registrations, with 1,292 companies established during the period, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report also highlighted a 27 per cent increase in company registrations compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of companies whose registrations were revoked or cancelled fell by 53 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, with 287 companies removed from the register, down from 617 in the same period last year.

Also, 491 companies increased their capital by almost JD285 million, while 73 companies reduced their capital by around JD71 million.

